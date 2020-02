A ladder has fallen onto a lane of the Tauranga Harbour Bridge and is causing traffic congestion.

Police received reports of the blockage near the Te Awanui Drive ramp at about 5.15 pm today.

A police spokeswoman said police were still travelling to the fallen ladder, which she understood was on on the westbound lane of the bridge.

The spokeswoman said traffic was beginning to build up.

