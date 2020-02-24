Campaigning against banning offshore property speculators and for investing in roads, rail, hospitals and schools are some of the goals for the Bay of Plenty's confirmed labour candidate.

Angie Warren-Clark MP has been confirmed as the Labour Party candidate for Bay of Plenty at the 2020 General Election.

The Pāpāmoa local was elected to Parliament as a List MP at the 2017 election.

"I am proud to call Pāpāmoa home, and I'm passionate about enhancing our already beautiful part of New Zealand.

"Since being elected I've worked hard to secure investment in our region, whether it's funding the Tauranga Northern Link, upgraded mental health facilities at our hospital, upgrading our Courthouse to ensure victims are put first, however."

Angie Warren-Clark with MP Jan Tinetti, husband Blair and supporters at her confirmation celebration held on the weekend. Photo / Supplied

She said she took a keen interest to issues around food waste and worked with Ministers on issues around sexual and family violence which she said was informed by a previous role, managing Tauranga Women's Refuge.

"I will be campaigning on our proud record of investing in roads, rail, hospitals and schools to future-proof the economy, creating the largest Police workforce in New Zealand history to make our communities safer," she said.

"Banning offshore property speculators and stopped the sell-off of state houses, adding 4258 public housing places, 3254 of which are new builds, increasing the minimum wage and more."