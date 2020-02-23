Parts of Takitimu Drive and surrounding streets have been reopened after police responded to an incident nearby.

A police spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times the road was closed at the intersection of Takitimu Dr and Elizabeth St following an incident.

The Takitimu Drive Walkway was also closed near the walking overbridge across Takitimu Dr.

However, the spokeswoman said the road has now been opened as the situation has been resolved.

One person has been taken into custody regarding the incident.