Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is reminding motorists that the Wairoa River Bridge on State Highway Two will be closed overnight this Monday from 10.30pm to 5.30am.

This is the first of seven planned closures, from February to April, to allow Western Bay of Plenty District Council to install sections of the cycleway extension on the bridge.

The cycleway extension is one of the final stages of the Ōmokoroa to Tauranga Cycleway.

Transport Agency Bay of Plenty System Manager, Rob Campbell, said this was a significant closure and works are being carried out overnight to minimise disruption.

"We encourage people to plan ahead, allow extra time, or consider delaying unnecessary travel where possible."

During the full closure the following local road detour will be in place:

Northbound motorists from Tauranga will need to take the signposted detour from SH2 in Bethlehem via Moffat Road and Cambridge Road, onto SH29 before connecting with Poripori Road, onto Crawford Road through to Wairoa Road and then back onto SH2.

Southbound motorists will need to take Wairoa Road before connecting with Crawford Road, through to Poripori Road and then onto SH29.

The detour route is not suitable for high productivity motor vehicles (HPMV's greater than 50Max), over-dimension and overweight vehicles.

The next closure is planned for March 3. Remaining closure dates will be released as they are confirmed with council's contractor.

The Transport Agency and Council thank motorists for their patience.

