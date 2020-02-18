A ring worth upwards of $100,000 was among the trove of valuables seized by police following the bust of a methamphetamine lab in Whakatāne last Thursday.

Senior Sergeant Al Fenwick said police found large quantities of assets and cash at the Alexander Ave property on Friday.

Fenwick said the volume of cash found at the property was so significant that Armourguard, a high-value cash transportation agency, had been tasked with counting the final amount.

A substantial amount of gold, silver and other valuable items were found at the property, including a ring worth more than $100,000.

From the extent of the assets seized, Fenwick said it was clear that the production of methamphetamine had been happening at the property for some time.

Two people had been arrested in connection with the methamphetamine manufacturing operation, one of whom had appeared in court.

The police investigation was continuing and further charges were possible.