Whakaari/White Island remains in a state of unrest, however volcanic gas fluxes are declining.

This is according to GNS Science, who today released an update on the situation at the volcano following the eruption on December 9.

The volcanic alert level for the volcano remains at level two, meaning moderate to heightened unrest with potential for eruption hazards.

Volcanologist had conducted two aerial-based observations of the island over the past two weeks. A gas flight showed a steady decline in gas fluxes since the eruption

Advertisement

The flight indicated a continued presence of shallow magma beneath the primary vent area.

Fumarole temperatures in the vent area remained high and this activity was similar to that observed between September and December.

However the volcano monitoring team concluded chances of an eruption were very unlikely in any 24-hour period.

Although very unlikely, the active vent area remained potentially unstable and an eruption

could occur with limited precursory activity.

Should any explosive activity produce an ash cloud, the likelihood of ash affecting the

mainland remains very low.

Under suitable weather conditions, the gas and steam plume may be noticed on the mainland as weak acid rain.

GNS Science and the National Geohazards Monitoring Centre continue to closely

monitor the island for further signs of activity.