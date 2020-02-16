A woman with connections to the Tauranga area and her three-year-old son have been missing for close to ten days.

Jasmine Dore was last seen in Porirua on February 8.

Dore, who also uses the surnames Majors and Wadsworth, is believed to have her three-year-old son with her.

She is 160cm tall and of a thin build with connections to Tauranga and the Waikato. It is thought that she could be travelling to the South Island.

Police urge anyone who may have seen her or have information to call 105 and quote reference number 200203/3984.