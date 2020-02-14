The cause of a fire that gutted half of a Pāpāmoa home is being investigated.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received multiple calls about the blaze at a Lyn Grove property just after 1pm today.

Mount Maunganui station officer Shane Nelson said the house was well-involved when the four fire crews from Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa, and Tauranga stations arrived at the property.

Sixteen firefighters were involved in putting the fire out and dampening down hotspots and he expected they would remain at the property for several hours, he said.

Nelson said there was extensive damage to half of the house in the bedroom areas and smoke damage throughout.

"It was likely the fire started outside then spread to the two-bedroom house ... There was a nearby tree on fire and a small grass fire also started in a little reserve."

Nelson said no one was home when the fire started and fortunately no one was injured.

"Neighbours with garden hoses did a great job in helping to stop the fire from spreading."

Nelson said the cause of the fire was being investigated.

A neighbouring resident said the flames were "huge" - more than 9 metres high.

"It did not take long for the house to become well involved ... I heard a loud bomb and my dog starting barking, and then she was all on," he said.