The Waihi reservoir level is very slowly gaining thanks to the community.

Waihi schools, apart from Waihi Beach, are closed tomorrow and reopen this Friday.

Flyers have been hand-delivered to all households today.

Residents can help themselves at the water tanks but need their containers.

There are now five portaloos at each public toilet location in Waihi (Victoria Park, Haszard St and Gilmore Park), as well as five at Morgan Park.

If possible, please use the water provided to keep all water in the reservoir while it refills.

From 11am the level has risen by 1.8 per cent.

No showers, washing clothes, using dishwasher etc until further notice.

Water tanks are available at Victoria Park, Golden Legacy Centre on Moresby Ave, Morgan Park at the Kenny St carpark and from 4pm at the Salvation Army carpark.

Water from taps is for drinking water only and residents are advised to boil it for three minutes before drinking, cooking or teeth-cleaning.

This water can be used without boiling to flush toilets, wash, etc.

Waikino reservoir is coping for the moment but residents are asked to reduce water use as much as possible during this time.