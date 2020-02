A man killed in a crash in Te Puke yesterday has been named.

He was Peter Andrew Te Rangi, 56, of Te Puke.

The single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of No 3 Rd and Macloughlin Rd shortly after 12.30pm.

Police were investigating the circumstances of the crash.

Yesterday, police said initial indications were that the crash was due to a medical event.

The intersection where the crash happened and the surrounding roads were closed for a period.