Road closures will be in place on Wednesday as 8000 concert-goers are expected to attend Cold Chisel at Wharepai Domain that evening.



To support the safety of concert attendees going to and from the concert, event organisers will be closing part of Cameron Rd from Hamilton St to Monmouth St and Hamilton St West from Cameron Rd from 4pm to midnight.



As part of this closure, there will be no vehicle access to Cameron Rd from Chapel St or Brown St during the same period.



It is recommended that people who are working in town or travelling through the city centre on Wednesday plan an alternate journey.

Detours will be in place.



Resident and business access will be maintained throughout the closures.

The following parking restrictions will also be in place on Wednesday February 5 from 6am to midnight:

- Cameron Rd from Hamilton St to Monmouth St on the Wharepai Domain side of the road.

- Hamilton Rd West on the Wharepai Domain side of the road