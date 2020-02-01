It did not take long for fireworks to light up the 2020 Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup on the opening day of the competition on Saturday.

Two batsmen produced centuries while another fell just three runs short of triple digits.

READ MORE:

• Cricket: How India got out of jail once more in Twenty20 victory over the Black Caps

• Cricket: Black Caps rue bad luck after second straight Twenty20 Super Over defeat to India

• Cricket: Ross Taylor addresses Black Caps struggles following embarrassing start to series against India

Williams Cup debutants Geyer City claimed their first win of the current Baywide season when they upset Generation Homes Lake Taupō, courtesy of an unbeaten century by Sam Kershaw. The Taupō side batted first and set Geyser City a solid target, reaching 225 for the loss of eight wickets. Michael Mitchell (88) and Ray How (76) making significant contributions with the bat, while Josh Simpson took four wickets for the Rotorua side.

Advertisement

Coming in at three, Kershaw anchored his team's victory at a tad under a run a ball to post 101 not out. Cameron Ingram also played an important role with a gritty 41 runs.

Ben Vyver led from the front to anchor Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College's hard-fought nine-run win over Bayleys Central Indians. Batting first, Tauranga Boys' posted 225/7 with Vyver in grand touch smacking 112 runs, 72 of which came from boundaries. Central Indians skipper Stephen Nicholls was the best of his side's bowlers, taking four wickets for 35 runs.

Nicholls also stood out with the bat before being caught and bowled by Tim Clarke for 97. Kieran New was the pick of the Tauranga Boys' bowlers with three wickets as the home side got home in the 46th over.

Defending Williams Cup titleholders Element IMF Cadets had a solid battle with New World Te Puke before returning home with the win points on offer. Bowling first, Cadets had Te Puke in early grief at 38/5 before Tasman Carsons (39) and Dillon Preston (34) helped their team through to 169/9. Jacob Logan, Joe McCluskie and Jono Boult took three wickets each.

Central Indians bowler Nadeera Nawala in action against Tauranga Boys' College. Photo / George Novak

A hard-fought 45 runs from keeper Taylor Douglas and Cadets captain Jono Boult chipping in with a vital 22 runs played a big part in the Cadets' four-wicket victory. Reinhardt Kruger took four wickets for the home side.

Eves Realty Greerton defeated Carrus Mount Maunganui for the first time in their five encounters this season. Mount Maunganui batted first and put 204 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the scorebook. Individual honours belonged to Tony Goodin, who top scored with 48 runs, and Lee Watkins for his five-wicket bag.

Greerton made a flyer of a start with opener Nick Hendrie smashing 58 off 40 balls. Bruce Kerr top scored with 61 and Ben Lind posted a dogged 52 not out in the hosts' seven-wicket win.

Versatile Tauranga Williams Cup - Round One results

Advertisement

Mount Maunganui 204/9 (Tony Goodin 48, Matt Golding 41; Lee Watkins 5/34) lost to Greerton 205/3 (Bruce Kerr 61, Nick Hendrie 58, Ben Lind 52no; Daniel Smith 2/17).

Tauranga Boys' College 225/7 (Ben Vyver 112, Tim Clarke 31; Stephen Nicholls 4/35) beat Central Indians 216 (Stephen Nicholls 97, Vinay Pathania 25; Kieran New 3/43).

Te Puke 169/9 (Tasman Carsons 39, Dillon Preston 34; Jacob Logan 3/8, Joe McCluskey 3/28, Jono Boult 3/39) lost to Cadets 170/6 (Taylor Douglas 45; Joe McCluskie 30no; Reinhardt Kruger 4/36).

Lake Taupō 225/8 (Michael Mitchell 88, Ray How 76; Joshua Simpson 4/75) lost to Geyser City 226/5 (Sam Kershaw 101no, Cameron Ingram 41; Habib Malik 2/52).

Points Table: Cadets 6, Geyser City 6, Greerton 6, Tauranga Boys College 6, Central Indians 0, Lake Taupo 0, Mount Maunganui 0, Te Puke 0.