Two men accused of stabbing a man on The Strand in Tauranga have been bailed on strict conditions.

Quentin Tame-Pohe Holt, 21, from Australia faced a joint charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm when he appeared in Tauranga District Court today.

The wounding charge attracts a maximum penalty of 14 years' prison.

The charge stemmed from an alleged stabbing of a man on Sunday night, who was admitted to Tauranga Hospital with critical injuries.

Both defendants were granted bail subject to several conditions, including a 24-hour home curfew.

Judge David Cameron remanded Holt on bail on a raft of strict conditions, including a nightly curfew and not associating with anyone connected to the Mongols Gang.

Holt and the other defendant, Elijah David Wanoa, 20, from Te Puke, who faced the same charge in the Tauranga District Court yesterday, are subject to the same bail terms.

Neither defendant has yet pleaded to their joint charge and their next court appearance is in the Tauranga Registrar's Court on February 18.

