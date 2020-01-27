Armed police have been at the scene of a property in Hairini for more than seven hours after a firearms incident overnight.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a firearms incident on Haukore St about 12.24am.

There were no reported injuries, she said.

Officers responded to a firearms incident on Haukore St about 12.24am. Photo / George Novak

A scene guard was in place at the property and police were working to determine the circumstances around the incident.

Advertisement

A photographer at the scene said two armed police and two police cars could be seen out the front of the property.

He said Haukore St was open and traffic was going past, but the footpath on either side of the road was cordoned off.

More to come.