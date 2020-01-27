A large building fire that gutted a business premise in Greerton is being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman confirmed today that police were investigating the suspicious blaze that happened on Chadwick Rd in Greerton about 5.30am yesterday.

The building, that was being used as a tattoo parlour, was well involved when fire crews from Greerton, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui arrived on the scene, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

The blaze measured about 13m by 25m and a third of the three-level building had been destroyed, she said.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said the premises was next to the Ruk Thai takeaway and restaurant on Chadwick Rd and Centrepoint Opportunity Shop.