All three Greerton sides in the Western Bay of Plenty Cricket competitions enjoyed success in similar fashion at the weekend.

They all posted big scores then had a bowler claim a five-wicket bag to take them to victory.

Greerton Kings batted first and set Aquinas College a target of 330 for the loss of seven wickets. Ravinder Mahal blasted 130 runs while Michael Rowlands belted a handy 77. Danny Dixon took 4/44 for Aquinas.

Rowlands backed up his batting with five wickets for just 16 runs as Aquinas were bowled out for 141, handing Greerton a 189-run win. Dixon was in good touch with the bat, scoring 56 runs.

The Greerton second team finished two runs short of the 300 run mark in their match-up with Tauranga Boys' College - Ben Lind and Paddy Davenport both scored half-centuries.

Evergreen Greerton bowler Scott Drabble did the damage with the ball, returning figures of five wickets at a cost of 19 runs as Tauranga Boys' were removed for 116.

Pāpāmoa's Andrew Goldsmith hammered 101 off just 48 balls as his team chased down Cadets' modest target of 130, for the loss of four wickets. The Singh XI sprung a major surprise when they bowled Te Puke out for 208 and then got home with four wickets to spare.

R&A Sangha moved up the standings after they beat Sikh Sports. Sikh Sports were bowled out for 229, with Manvur Kumar taking four wickets, with the Sangha XI getting home for the loss of just three wickets.

The Greerton B Grader's also posted a big win in their encounter with Albion, after batting first to reach 296 all out. Dylan Shea anchored his sides big score with an unbeaten 113 while Jasvir Dhillon was dismissed for 77. A five-wicket haul from Jamie Payton removed Albion for 144, to cement the Pemberton Park based team in second place on the standings.

Katikati continued their second half of the season renaissance, when they defeated PapaOMAs. A Chat Weerakoon half-century helped his side post 166 all out before the Papamoa side were removed for 132.

Mount Maunganui Inanga were another to provide an upset when they beat their Mount Maunganui clubmates. The Mount youngsters posted a solid 200/7 before removing their the opposition 46 runs short of their target. Christina Gatenby-Hinton was the best of the Inanga bowlers with two wickets at a cost of just nine runs.

Pāpāmoa Wanderers continued their vice-like grip at the top of the B Grade standings after getting past Tauranga Boys' College thirds, with Grasshoppers beating the other Tauranga Boys' representatives.

WBOPCA Reserve Grade Results - January 25

Reserve Grade:

Te Puke 208 (Ryan Crossley 45, Louis Morris 39) lost to Singh XI 209/6 (Aman Singh 71 no, Amrit Sandhu 42 no, Ryan Crossley 3/31).

Cadets 129 (Michael Fabish-Wood 4/19) lost to Papamoa 130/4 (Andrew Goldsmith 101).

Greerton Kings 330/7 (Ravinder Mahal 130, Michael Rowland 89, Jassi Singh 35, Danny Dixon 4/44) beat Aquinas College 141 (Danny Dixon 56, Michael Rowland 5/16).

Greerton 298/8 (Ben Lind 59, Patrick Davenport 51, Dion McCall 41 no, David Street 36 no) beat Tauranga Boys' College 116 (Scott Drabble 5/21).

Sikh Sports 229 (Sukhdeep Singh 45, Gagan Samra 39, Manvur Singh 4/24) lost to R&A Sangha 230/3 (GS Gagan 73, Deepak Singh 68, Yogesh Kumar 46).

Mount Maunganui had the bye.

Points Table: Pāpāmoa 236, Te Puke 193, Greerton Kings 189, Sikh Sports 179, Cadets 176, Mount Maunganui 175, Greerton 152, R&A Sangha 149, Singh XI 147, Aquinas College 108, Tauranga Boys' College 66.

WBOPCA B Grade:

Greerton 296 (Dylan Shea 113no, Jasvir Dhillon 77) beat Albion 144 (Jamie Payton 5/20).

Katikati 166 (Chat Weerakoon 50, Paul Dunn 3/14) beat PapaOMAs 132 (Jacob Morton 3/23).

Tauranga Boys' College Third XI 156/8 (Utsav Kumar 24) lost to Pāpāmoa Wanderers 159/3 (Logan Smith 65, Rob Simpson 34no).

Mount Maunganui Inanga 200/7 (Connor Wells 49, Toby Weis 48no, Cole Aitcheson 37, Steve Robinson 3/23, John White 3/39) beat Maunganui 155 (Christina Gatenby-Hinton 2/9).

Tauranga Boys' College Colts 72 (Andy Balfour 3/24) lost Grasshoppers 74/0 (Andy Balfour 58no).

Points Table: Pāpāmoa Wanderers 66, Greerton 51, PapaOMAs 39, Grasshoppers 39, Albion 27, Katikati 27, Mount Maunganui 27, Tauranga Boys' College Third XI 18, Mount Maunganui Inanga 15, Tauranga Boys' College 15.