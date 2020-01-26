A large fire has destroyed a third of a three-storey business premise in Greerton.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand's communications shift manager Dallas Ramsay said fire crews were called to the blaze at a three-storey building in Chadwick Rd which was being used as a tattoo parlour about 5.30am today.

Ramsay said the building was well involved when fire crews from Greerton, Tauranga and Mount Maunganui arrived on the scene.

The blaze measured about 13m by 25m and a third of the three-levelled building had been destroyed, she said.

Ramsey said two fire appliances were still at the scene and fire crews were dampening down hot spots.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated, she said.

One of the shops is burnt out, with debris covering the footpath in front of the shop.

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter at the scene said the premise was next to the Ruk Thai takeaway and restaurant on Chadwick Rd and Centrepoint Opportunity Shop.

She said the smell of smoke was still strong.

There were still two fire engines and an incident support vehicle at the scene as well as police investigating the fire, the reporter said.

Cafe workers across the road told our reporter when they arrived at 5.30am the fire brigade was already on the scene putting the fire out.

"There are lots of passersby stopping to look at what's happening," she said.