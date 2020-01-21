Western Bay of Plenty conservation groups are set to benefit as BayTrust offers an $87,500 grant for their efforts.

Bay Conservation Alliance chief executive Michelle Elborn said the grant was a "game-changer" and would help with a variety of operational costs.

These include pest control, volunteer engagement, land and waterway restoration and targeted species management.

The alliance was formed in 2017 to provide more support to local conservation groups who were struggling with administrative tasks such as fundraising and marketing.

"Our aim is to lighten the load on members' day-to-day operations allowing them to focus on the real groundwork and avoid some replication," Elborn said.

Elborn said alliance members represented some of the Western Bay's biodiversity treasures including rare species of frog, kiwi and skink, as well as a huge diversity of plant life.

BayTrust's grant will be split between six of the alliance's 11 member groups who qualified for funding, as well as the alliance itself.

The recipients include Western Bay Wildlife Trust, Te Whakakaha Trust, ARRC Wildlife Trust, Maketu Ongatoro Wetland Society, Friends of the Blade and Aongatete Outdoor Education Centre.

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said an improved natural environment and stronger community organisations were two key priorities in achieving BayTrust's vision of ensuring the Bay of Plenty was the greatest place to be.

"The reality is a lot of conservation work and environmental management is now left to community groups. It's therefore critical that we support their endeavours and help build their capacity as organisations."