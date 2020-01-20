A road closure this week will add about one hour and 25 minutes to your travel time.

State Highway 25, between Waihī and Whiritoa, will be closed overnight on Wednesday and Thursday for road resurfacing.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advised the highway, from Golden Valley Rd - which is north of Waihī, and Whiritoa Beach Rd would be closed.

The closure will be between 9pm and 6am on both nights, with a detour in place.

Advertisement

Bay of Plenty system Manager Rob Campbell said the work was carried out overnight to minimise disruption to motorists.

But he encouraged people to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and consider delaying unnecessary travel where possible.

"These summer works are part of the biggest maintenance programme the Transport Agency has undertaken for the last decade," he said.

"We appreciate it can be frustrating for road users and local residents, but these important works help improve the road, increase safety and make everyone's journeys more enjoyable."



Motorists travelling from Waihi

Take State Highway 2 from Waihī to Paeroa, State Highway 26 from Paeroa to Kopu, State Highway 25A from Kopu to Hikuai and State Highway 25 from Hikuai to Whiritoa.

Motorists travelling from Whiritoa

Take the same route in the reverse direction.

Advertisement

The detour is expected to add about one hour and 20 minutes to the journey.

Motorists travelling from Tairua

State Highway 25 to Hikuai, State Highway 25A from Hikuai to Kopu, State Highway 26 from Kopu to Paeroa, State Highway 2 from Paeroa to Waihī.

Motorists travelling from Waihi to Tairua

The same route in the reverse direction.

This detour is expected to add about 12 minutes to the journey.