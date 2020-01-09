Two weekends of action-packed cricket, interspersed with the introduction of a midweek round of play, will culminate with the Baywide Twenty20 final being played out at the Bay Oval on Sunday, January 19.

Tomorrow, the Bay of Plenty Cricket premier competition stops off at Boord and Smallbone Parks in Rotorua to decide rounds three and four.

New World Te Puke batsman Daniel Price flexed his muscles against Generation Homes Lake Taupō in round two, blasting a rare T20 century. He is sure to want to continue his momentum against Bond & Co Tauranga Boys' College in early afternoon action at Boord Park.

Long-time Carrus Mount Maunganui all-rounder Peter Drysdale tops the T20 batting stakes after the first two rounds with 161 runs and has the opportunity to advance his tally against Lake Taupō in round three.

In other round three encounters, Eves Realty Greerton will be heavily favoured to defeat Geyser City, while Bayleys Central Indians have home turf advantage at Smallbone Park against Element IMF Cadets, in a match that could go down to the wire.

Cadets youngster Depp Bolinger, Tauranga Boys' College's Kieran New and Greerton skipper Shane Wineti share the lead in the bowling statistics with four wickets each.

Leading the individual bowling performances is Wineti, who turned in a match-winning performance against Tauranga Boys' College, taking four wickets for 35 runs. Round four could set up a batting and bowling duel between Te Puke century maker Price and Greerton's Wineti with the ball in hand.

A Rotorua derby will take center stage at Smallbone Park with Central Indians squaring off with Geyser City.

Defending T20 titleholders Mount Maunganui will round out their trip to the Sulphur City when they square off with Tauranga Boys' College, while Lake Taupō and Cadets will go into battle for the win points on offer.

Baywide Twenty20 Draw

Round Three:Greerton v Geyser City, Boord 1; Te Puke v Tauranga Boys' College, Boord 2; Mount Maunganui v Lake Taupō, Boord 3; Cadets v Central Indians, Smallbone Park.

Round Four: Geyser City v Central Indians, Smallbone Park; Lake Taupō v Cadets, Boord 3; Tauranga Boys' College v Mount Maunganui, Boord 2; Greerton v Te Puke, Boord 1.

Points Table: Te Puke 12, Cadets 12, Mount Maunganui 12, Greerton 12, Tauranga Boys College 6, Central Indians 0, Lake Taupo 0, Geyser City 0.