A house and garage are on fire in the Kairua area near Tauranga.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Kaisey Cook confirmed three fire trucks were responding to the fire on Kairua Rd.

The call was received around 8.15pm.

"When we got there we found it to be well-involved. We have a house and garage and we are getting to work," Cook said.

Advertisement

Smoke from the fire can be seen from Parkvale about 15km away.

Police are also at the fire.