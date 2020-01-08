Major road closures will be in place in Mount Maunganui on Saturday due to the Tauranga Half & Mount Festival.

The festival, as well as a cruise ship in the port, will make for a busy Saturday, and several completely blocked off roads.

There will be significant road closures this weekend in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

From 4.30am to 5pm on Saturday, the entire road from the end of Papamoa Beach Rd through Marine Parade, Ocean Beach Rd, around Adams Ave, down The Mall to Prince Ave will be shut.



From 6am to 7pm on Saturday, Nikau Cres will be closed.

During that same time, a lane on Rata St will be shut.

The corner of Salisbury Ave and The Mall will be closed from 6am tomorrow until 10pm on Saturday.

The course map of the Tauranga Half Marathon. Photo / Supplied

There will be resident access.

Buses this weekend

Friday

There will be a minor detour and the City Link and Hospital Link buses will use Victoria Rd, Prince Ave and The Mall. No bus stops are affected.

Saturday

The Bay Bus' Goldline will not operate on Saturday and commuters would need to transfer to the Hospital Link at Bayfair to travel from Papamoa to Mount Maunganui.

Bus stops on The Mall, Adams Ave and Maunganui Rd, from Pacific Ave, will be closed.

There will be a temporary stop on Pacific Ave near the Fat Cow on the corner Pacific Ave and Maunganui Rd.