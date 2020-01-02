The TECT Rescue helicopter crew was kept busy on New Year's Day with three callouts within the space of a few hours.

READ MORE:

• New rescue helicopter lands in Tauranga

• Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter receives welcome upgrade

• TECT chairman on $21 million windfall: 'This is not money we ever expected to get"

• Back-to-back transfers from Tauranga Hospital to Waikato Hospital for Trustpower TECT rescue helicopter

Mid-morning a 23-year-old man who suffered a spinal injury after diving into a swimming pool was flown from Whakatāne Hospital to Waikato Hospital in the TECT Rescue helicopter.

According to TECT Rescue Helicopter's website, the helicopter crew then headed to Patetonga where two cars had collided on State Highway 27 resulting in injuries to several people.

Advertisement

This included a 42-year-old American woman with serious injuries who was flown to Waikato Hospital.

Before leaving Waikato Hospital, the helicopter was called to Mount Maunganui to assist a 79-year-old man to had collapsed near the Mauao summit.

The helicopter landed near the summit and the paramedic on board walked to the patient who was lying on the walking track.

Due to the location of the patient, it was decided to winch him into the helicopter and the was the patient was stabilised and flown to Tauranga Hospital.