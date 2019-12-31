Renowned Tauranga photographer and history buff Alfread (Alf) Rendell has died.

He died on Friday, aged 102, having spent almost all of his life in Tauranga.

He was well-known chronicling the city's changes through his passions for photography and history.

He was a regular contributor to the Tauranga City Library Research Collection.

In 2015, with the help of Tauranga Heritage Collections curator Fiona Kean and Legacy Trust, he published a book called Rendell's Tauranga - Historic Tauranga From Above.

It featured the best of hundreds of aerial photos Rendell had taken from the cockpit a Tiger Moth from 1946 to 1959 and made the independent Top 20 book bestsellers list.

He is survived by his sons Kevyn and Graham and daughters Kay and Susan, and his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Tauranga Park, 388 Pyes Pa Rd at 10.30 am on January 4.