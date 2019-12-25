

Donations have literally come in every direction, totalling to make the best Christmas Appeal to date.

As of Monday, the total money raised was $153,961.40 for the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

"I wasn't expecting that because it is hard out there for a lot of people but those that can are still giving," foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said.

Of that total, $101,377.40 was cash donations and there had been 26,292 food items donated.

Last year the cash donations peaked at $90,000.

It was "hugely successful," said Goodwin who was humbled to know the community still had her back.

"It is about the people we help and this shows just how much empathy and kindness there is in our community for those who are doing it hard."

Foodbank volunteers Margaret Kenny (from left) and Lynette Wilson after collecting more generous donations from the community. Photo / George Novak

But with the demand for the foodbanks increasing this year Goodwin said the appeal might not make it as far as it had previously.

To date, 5741 food parcels were handed out this year - up 1000 from last year.

However, since December 9, 408 parcels went out with a sprinkle of extra Christmas goodness thanks to those who donated.

"We are so grateful to the community. All the businesses, the daycare centres, schools, all the individuals, the family and churches.

"It has come from every direction. I come in every single morning and I have emails and texts and donations sitting in the bank which I didn't even know were going to come in."

Pania's Story

What goes around comes around for Pania Barry, who is paying it forward by donating time to the charity which has at various times kept her going strong.

About 10 years ago, Barry moved to the Bay of Plenty from Auckland but quickly realised moving costs were high and in the transitional period she had nothing to feed her children.

Pania Barry is gifting it back by donating her time to support the Tauranga Community Foodbank. Photo / George Novak

It was then a friend mentioned the Tauranga Community Foodbank - Barry's saviour.

Her financial situation soon fell into place but a few years later, after her mother died and her marriage broke up, Barry found herself rebuilding her life.

She turned back to the Tauranga Community Foodbank.

"With the cost of living now, it was so expensive," Barry said.

"Just to be able to afford food is incredibly hard, even if you had two people working."

And in the past couple of weeks, Barry has needed the foodbank's help again while she finds another boarder to share her home.

"I have three boys and they're growing and they are hungry.

"But you go through a box of Weet-Bix every few days. Having to tell them they can't and they need to pull back on the food is hard, it's really hard as a parent."

While she says her children are spoiled in love, Barry questions where she could be without the help of the foodbank - because asking for help from her friends would be too embarrassing.

"The foodbank has been amazing, which is why I have put my name down [to volunteer].

"I can't give back with money or with food, but I can give back with time."

Barry is still waiting for the call-up but is excited about her new-found passion and ability to be part of a team.

"I just love helping people.

"I didn't have enough hours at work so I thought 'what's the next best thing?' and of course it is volunteering."