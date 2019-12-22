So another bank, Westpac, has decided to move out of Greerton thus further disadvantaging the elderly who are a large proportion of Greerton's population.

For those younger and fit enough to drive or take the bus to the new destination for the bank it's not such a problem but for the elderly and disabled persons it is not so easy.

So many of the familiar ways have been taken from those who have used these systems all their lives and have been replaced with new and confusing ways of operating their daily lives.

In the latter years when memories and other parts are declining they are expected to remember pin numbers and all other perplexing ways to do something that was previously so simple to them.

Advertisement

Brings to mind George Bernard Shaw's quote: The worst sin towards our fellow creature is not to hate them but to be indifferent to them, that's the essence of inhumanity.

Gwyneth Jones

Greerton



Keep it up, council

Congratulations and a huge thank you to our newly elected mayor and council for getting our beloved Base track re-opened before Christmas.

We should have seen this display of initiative two and a half years ago! Keep up the good work.



Andrew Lattimore

Mount Maunganui

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

Advertisement

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz