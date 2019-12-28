The temperatures are rising, the barbeques are sizzling and the lakes and beaches are being frequented by people enjoying a cool dip in the water. Summer is well and truly here and there is plenty on in the district to help keep you all entertained and enjoying the festive summer season to the fullest. Whether you like being active out in nature, enjoy chilling out to music or feel like doing something low-key indoors, there is bound to be something happening for everyone over the next month.

CURRENTLY RUNNING

- Until January 18: Kia Kaha te Pānui/Summer Reads. Activity-based programme, must do two check-ins, plus another two activities from the Summer Reads booklet, to complete the programme and earn a prize book, certificate and an invite to attend the finale party at Memorial Park. Final day to hand in completion card January 18. Summer Reads for teens, children and adults. Information at library.tauranga.govt.nz.

New Year's Eve festival at the Strand, Tauranga, in 2018. Photo / File

DECEMBER

Advertisement

Saturday, December 28

- Tauranga Farmers Market. 7.45am to 12pm. Tauranga Primary School, 5th Ave. Free.

- The Little Big Markets - Mount Maunganui. 9am to 2pm. Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui. Free.

- United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series 40-lapper at Baypark Speedway. Racing starts 7pm.

- Saturday, December 28- Sunday, December 29: Honda Summercross 2019. The big holiday season motocross spectacular at the Awakaponga MX track, corner Caverhill and Braemar Rd. Mini MX and Junior racing on Saturday, Seniors on Sunday.

Sunday, December 29

- Mount Farmers Market. 9am to 1pm. Te Papa o Nga Manu Porotakataka, Mount Maunganui. Free.

- Drum and Bass hit-maker Wilkinson performance. 5pm to 10.30pm. Soper Reserve, 95 Newton St, Mt Maunganui. From $59 and booking fee (R18). www.ticketmaster.co.nz.

- Sunday Sounds Good @ The Mount. 7pm to 8pm. 137 Maunganui Rd. Free.

- Drag Racing - Summer Nationals at Taupo Thunder Dragway. Round 3 of 2019-20 National Points Series.

- Maketu Market. From 7am. Maketu Village Green. Something for everyone.

Charlie Whiteley helping to bring colour to the New Year's Eve celebrations at Fergusson Park, Matua, in 2018. Photo / File

Tuesday, December 31

- Papamoa New Year's Eve Community Celebration. 6pm to 9.30pm. Gordon Spratt Reserve, Papamoa. Free.

Advertisement

- Kaleidoscope Nye Fest: 7pm. Line-up — Soaked Oats, Marlin's Dreaming, Mini Simmons, Half Moon Baby at Our Place, 91 Willow St, Tauranga. R18.

- Extravaganza Fair. 9am-5pm. Family shows, live music and entertainment plus unique and interesting stalls, tiny homes, kids rides, food and more. Free entry. Waihi Beach Community Reserve, Beach Rd. From 5pm-9pm family-friendly New Year's Eve twilight sessions with The Blacks, supported by DJ AlleyKat, DJ Belleville, DJ Matt Rapid. Adults $10, kids free.

- Matua New Year's Eve Community Celebration. 6pm to 9.30pm. Fergusson Park, Matua. Free.

- Tauranga CBD New Year's Eve Community Celebration. 6pm to 9.30pm. Tauranga Waterfront, Tauranga CBD. Free.

- Greerton New Year's Eve Community Celebration. 6pm to 9.30pm. Tauranga Racecourse, Tauranga South. Free.

JANUARY

Wednesday, January 1

- Antiques, Collectables & Retro Fair. Waihi Beach Community Centre, Beach Road. $4 entry, goes to the Waihi Beach Community Centre. Cash only (no Eftpos).

- Extravaganza Fair. 9am-5pm. Family shows, live music and entertainment plus unique and interesting stalls, tiny homes, kids rides, food and more. Free entry. Waihi Beach Community Reserve, Beach Rd.

- New Year's Day Family Beach Sports Day. 11am onwards in front of the Waihi Beach Surf Club, The Esplanade, Waihi Beach.

Interislander Summer Festival Tauranga Races last year. Photo / File

Thursday, January 2

- Interislander Summer Festival Tauranga Races. 10am to 5.30pm. - Tauranga Racecourse. Adults $10, Under 18s Free. Racing Tauranga Facebook page.

- Antiques, Collectables & Retro Fair. Waihi Beach Community Centre, Beach Road. $4 entry, goes to the Waihi Beach Community Centre. Cash only (no Eftpos).

- Art Sale. 10am-3pm. Katikati Art Group, down the side of Katikati Memorial Hall, Main St, Katikati. Sale runs from Jan 2-9. Nothing over $200.

- Bay Dreams. 12pm headlining international superstars Halsey, and Tyler, The Creator, Skepta, Yelawolf, Ella Mai and more at Trustpower Baypark, 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui. R18.

- Extravaganza Fair. 9am-5pm. Family shows, live music and entertainment, plus unique and interesting stalls, tiny homes, kids rides, food and more. Free entry. Waihi Beach Community Reserve, Beach Rd.

Friday, January 3

- Ziggy Alberts tour performance. 7pm to 10.30pm. Soper Reserve, 95 Newton St, Mt Maunganui. General Admission R18 $59.90.

- Zee Market – Friday Night Village Market. Historic Village Green. Every Friday night, 5pm to 9pm. Free admission. Those interested in becoming a stallholder contact Kevin and Rachel - zeemarkettauranga@gmail.com.

- Friday, January 3- Saturday, January 4: Water Polo on the Waterfront. 8am to 5pm both days. Tidal Steps, The Strand, Tauranga CBD. Free to watch.

- Friday, January 3 - Wednesday January 8: Summer Thunder 2020. Full calendar of Summer Thunder at www.thundercatracing.co.nz. Free to watch.

- Devilskin: 7.30am, Waihi Beach Hotel, 60 Wilson Rd, Waihi Beach.R18.

- Katikati Plant and Produce Market. 3.30pm-6pm. Katikati A&P Showgrounds, Main Rd, Katikati. Enquiries contact Pauline on 549-2449.

Children entertain market-goers with music at a previous Tauranga Farmers Market. Photo / File

Saturday, January 4

- Tauranga Farmers Market. 7.45am to 12pm. Tauranga Primary School, 5th Ave. Free.

- The Little Big Markets - Mount Maunganui. 9am to 2pm. Coronation Park, Mount Maunganui. Free.

- Fat Freddy's Drop. 3pm to 10.30pm. Wharepai Domain, corner Cameron Rd and Hamilton St, Tauranga CBD. From $109.90. www.ticketmaster.co.nz.

- South Pacific Super Saloon Car Championship at Baypark Speedway. Racing starts 7pm.

- 10Km Fun Run. 4pm registration, 5pm race starts. Run/walk from Bowentown Coastguard to Waihi Beach Surf Club. Meet in front of Coastguard HQ.

- The Feelers. 7.30pm-12am. Part of their All The Hits Summer Tour, Waihi Beach Hotel, 60 Wilson Rd, Waihi Beach. R18.

- Thundercat Racing: Surf-cross, high adrenaline motorsport. Watch boats jump over waves and race a w-shaped course. Free to spectators. Waihi Beach.

- Twilight Concert: 6pm. Best of British, with HALO, Haiku Reserve, 60 Main Rd, Katikati. Gates open 5pm, $25pp at the gate or tickets from the Katikati Information Centre or get season tickets to attend all 3 concerts for $60pp. Tickets also available online at katikaticoncerts@gmail.com . Children 15 and under free with an adult.

- Waihi Beach Summer Fair: 10am-4pm. 200+ stalls, of quality wares and gourmet food. Loads of fun for kids (young and old), live music and summer vibes. Wilson Park, Citrus Ave, Waihi Beach. $2 cash entry.

Drax Project. Photo / Supplied

Sunday, January 5

- Tauranga Sikh Parade (Nagar Kirtan). 11am to 1.30pm. Avenues, Tauranga Central. Free.

- Mount Farmers Market. 9am to 1pm. Te Papa o Nga Manu Porotakataka, Mount Maunganui. Free.

- Drax Project. 5pm to 10.30pm. Soper Reserve, Newton St, Mt Maunganui. $59. www.ticketmaster.co.nz.

- Sunday Sounds Good @ The Mount. 7pm to 8pm. 137 Maunganui Rd. Free.

- Lions Market. The Historic Village. 8am to 12pm. First and third Sundays of each month.

- Orakawa Bay to Waihi Beach Swim. 7.30am registration, 10am start. Katikati Masters Swimming Club hosting, meet at Orakawa Bay.

Tuesday, January 7

- Gin Wigmore with Tami Nelson and Hollie Smith. 5pm to 10.30pm. Soper Reserve, 95 Newton St, Mt Maunganui. $69.90. www.livenation.co.nz.

Friday, January 10

- Community Night Markets at Bethlehem Hall. 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Bethlehem Hall, 239 SH 2. Free.

- Zee Market – Friday Night Village Market. Historic Village Green. Every Friday night, 5pm to 9pm. Free admission. Those interested in becoming a stallholder contact Kevin and Rachel - zeemarkettauranga@gmail.com.

- Friday, January 10 - Saturday, January 11: NZ Men's and Women's Mid Amateur Golf Tournament, Omanu Golf Club, 12-6pm on Friday; 7.30am-3pm on Saturday.

- Friday, January 10 - Thursday, January 23: Summer of Shakespeare 2020 - Love's Labour's Lost. Show dates: January 10, 12, 14-18,21-23. Tickets available at www.eventfinda.co.nz.

- Katikati Plant and Produce Market. 3.30pm-6pm. Katikati A&P Showgrounds, Main Rd, Katikati. Enquiries contact Pauline on 549-2449.

Action during a previous Mount Festival of Multisport. Photo / File

Saturday, January 11

- Mount Festival of Multisport, including the pinnacle event of the festival, the Tauranga Half - 2km Swim, 90 km Bike and 21.1km run - Pilot Bay, from 5am.

- Cult Cinema Club. 5.30pm to 9.30pm. Village Cinema, The Historic Village. $20 and booking fee. cultcinemaclub.com/buy-tickets.

- Movie in the Park. 6.30pm opens, movie starts at dark. Music, food stalls and movie, Wilson Park, Citrus Ave, Waihi Beach.

Sunday, January 12

- Sunday Sounds Good @ The Mount. 7pm to 8pm. 137 Maunganui Rd. Free.

- Craigs Investment Partners NZ Beach Hockey Championships 2020, Mount Main Beach, from 9am-7pm.

Monday, January 13

- BayActive Basketball Coaching Clinic. 9am to 3pm. 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui. Child $37 per clinic. Dates and booking information at bayactive.co.nz.

- Tuesday, January 14 and Monday, January 20: BayActive Funky Fun Sports Coaching Clinic. 9am to 3pm. 81 Truman Lane, Mt Maunganui, Trustpower Arena Baypark. Child $37 per clinic. Book at bayactive.co.nz.

- Wednesday, January 15 and Thursday, January 23: BayActive Football Coaching Clinic. 9am to 3pm. 81 Truman Lane, Mt Maunganui, Trustpower Arena Baypark. Child $37 per clinic. Book at bayactive.co.nz.

Thursday, January 16

- BayActive Gymnastics Coaching Clinic. 9am to 3pm. 81 Truman Lane, Mt Maunganui, Trustpower Arena Baypark. Child $37 per clinic. Book at bayactive.co.nz.

Friday, January 17

- Summer Raceday. Tauranga Racecourse. Free. racingtauranga.co.nz.

- BayActive Netball Coaching Clinic. 9am to 3pm. 81 Truman Lane, Mt Maunganui , Trustpower Arena Baypark. Child $37 per clinic. Book at bayactive.co.nz.

- Zee Market – Friday Night Village Market. Historic Village Green. Every Friday night, 5pm to 9pm. Free admission. Those interested in becoming a stallholder contact Kevin and Rachel - zeemarkettauranga@gmail.com.

- Friday, January 17-Saturday, January 18: Grom Challenge for U12, U14, U16 surfers, Mount Main Beach, from 4pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

- Gallagher Chiefs vs Blues. 3pm kick-off. Pre-season fixture at Waihi Athletic Rugby Club. Gates open 1.30pm.

- Katikati Plant and Produce Market. 3.30pm-6pm. Katikati A&P Showgrounds, Main Rd, Katikati. Enquiries contact Pauline on 549-2449.

Saturday, January 18

- Speedway - New Zealand Sprint Car Grand Prix at Baypark Speedway. Racing starts 7pm.

- Avocado Food and Wine Festival. 11am. Featuring the Topp Twins, Kokomo and Caleb Cross — fun for the whole family — food, drinks, crafts, cooking demos, dancing, kids zone at the Uretara Domain, Katikati. Tickets $ entry via Mulgan and Stewart Streets.

- Kids Day Out. 10am-2pm. Games, music, activities, face painting, jumping castle for kids under 10. Free. Brighton Park, Waihi Beach.

Sunday, January 19

- Bartlett's Papamoa Junior Carnival, Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club, 8am to 4pm.

- Lions Market. The Historic Village. 8am to 12pm. First and third Sundays of each month.

Tuesday, January 21

- Andre Vegas Magician and Illusionist. 11am to 12pm. 81 Truman Lane, Mt Maunganui, Trustpower Arena Baypark. Child $6, Adult $8, Family Pass $25. Book at bayactive.co.nz.

- Tuesday, January 21- Wednesday, January 22: The inaugural National Beach Volleyball Championship for NZ Tertiary Students, Mount Main Beach, from 9am.

Wednesday, January 22

- BayActive Basketball Coaching Clinic. 9am to 3pm. 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui. Child $37 per clinic. Dates and booking information at bayactive.co.nz.

Thursday, January 23

- Rosier New Zealand Tour. 7pm to 10pm. 11 Totara St, Mount Maunganui. $35 + $3.88 fees. www.eventfinda.co.nz.

- Bay Active Hip Hop Coaching Clinic. 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui, Trustpower Arena Baypark. Child $37 per clinic. Book at bayactive.co.nz.

Friday, January 24

- Zee Market – Friday Night Village Market. Historic Village Green. Every Friday night, 5pm to 9pm. Free admission. Those interested in becoming a stallholder contact Kevin and Rachel - zeemarkettauranga@gmail.com.

- BayActive Floorball Coaching Clinic. 9am to 3pm. 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui, Trustpower Arena Baypark. Child $37 per clinic. Book at bayactive.co.nz.

- BayActive Karate Coaching Clinic. 9am to 3pm. 81 Truman Lane, Mount Maunganui, Trustpower Arena Baypark. Child $37 per clinic. Book at bayactive.co.nz.

- Katikati Plant and Produce Market. 3.30pm-6pm. Katikati A&P Showgrounds, Main Rd, Katikati. Inquiries contact Pauline on 549-2449.

(From left) Ruby Failano, Bobby Kopa and Oriwa Mangu enjoying One Love Festival together earlier this year. Photo / File

Saturday, January 25

- Tauranga Chinese New Year Festival. 5pm to 9pm. The Historic Village, 17th Ave. Free. Organised by NZ China Friendship society. Dragon and Lion dance, food stalls, lanterns, children's games and cultural performances.

- Saturday, January 25-Sunday, January 26: One Love Festival. Saturday 11am to 10.30pm, Sunday 11am to 10pm. Tauranga Domain, Cameron Road, Tauranga CBD. Sold out.

- Twilight Concert (2): 6pm. Jersey Boys Tribute Show, Haiku Reserve, 60 Main Rd, Katikati. Gates open 5pm, $25pp at the gate or tickets from the Katikati Information Centre. Tickets also available online at katikaticoncerts@gmail.com . Children 15 and under free with an adult.

- Nauti Girl's Harbour Fishing Competition. Bowentown Boating and Sports Fishing Club. Contact 07 863-5006.

Friday, January 31:

- Zee Market – Friday Night Village Market. Historic Village Green. Every Friday night, 5pm to 9pm. Free admission. Those interested in becoming a stallholder contact Kevin and Rachel - zeemarkettauranga@gmail.com.

- Katikati Plant and Produce Market. 3.30pm-6pm. Katikati A&P Show