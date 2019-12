A man has been left critically injured after being hit by a car on Cameron Rd.

The incident happened outside Warehouse Stationery on Cameron Rd, near Ninth Ave about 9.10pm yesterday, a police spokeswoman said.

The man was taken to hospital. There were no other injuries in the collision, she said.

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from both Tauranga and Mount Maunganui went to the scene to assist police and ambulance.