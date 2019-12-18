Tauranga City Council is preparing to introduce a free wi-fi trial at the city's busiest beach, but a local councillor says it may be surplus to requirements.

Three wi-fi units were installed at Mount Maunganui Main Beach a few weeks ago, before the council's unofficial "soft launch" of the trial on December 2. They are part of a three-to-six-month trial.

Mount Maunganui/Pāpāmoa ward councillor Steve Morris said he wondered whether there was "much of a future" in free wi-fi, considering how cheap data was.

"Even if you're from Europe, it's quite easy to transfer your plan and use your data over here," he said.

"These days even unlimited data plans are reasonably cost-effective."

Morris also pointed out many people did not even use their phones while at the beach.

"What's the point of going to the beach?

"Is it to go there to have fun, to swim, to sunbathe, to spend time with family and friends - or is it to post pictures of yourselves [on social media]?"

He believed there was "not really" much point in providing the free wi-fi.

The council's general manager of corporate services, Paul Davidson said, however, the service would provide "a better experience" of the seaside town, for tourists and locals alike.

"That's got to be good for our city's economy," he said.

The move to free wi-fi comes as 112 cruise ships are expected to arrive in port this summer.

Combined, the three wi-fi units can serve around 300-500 people using the web for light tasks such as posting to social media.

The wi-fi will cover the area between Leisure Island/Moturiki and just south of the Mount Maunganui Lifeguard Service, extending out almost to the water's edge, and inland for one or two streets depending on geography.

Map of the free wi-fi zone. Image / Supplied

The council received a request for free public wi-fi through the annual plan process.

The council said in a statement they expected trial would strengthen the council's understanding of visitor numbers and the way people use the beach.

The council has been asked how much the trial will cost.