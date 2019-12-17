The number of confirmed cases of measles across the Bay of Plenty region has seen a significant drop.

Only one confirmed case of measles had been identified in the region this month. Toi Te Ora medical officer of health Dr Neil de Wet said the last confirmed case was in the Eastern Bay of Plenty on December 5.

Currently, the figures to date show that there were 41 confirmed cases of measles in the Western Bay, three in the Eastern Bay, 19 in Rotorua and 11 in Taupō.

De Wet said fewer notifications and confirmed cases of measles suggested there had been a decrease in cases.

He said this was likely to do with an increased uptake of vaccinations due to the public becoming more aware of the illness.

In 2019, there was a 70 per cent increase in people getting their measle vaccine compared to last year. September saw the highest number of people getting their vaccinations, he said.

However, de Wet did not want people to assume the risk was lessened.

He said there were still a number of cases across the country and over in the Pacific Islands.

With the summer holidays approaching, he asked people who were travelling within the country and overseas to be vigilant and ensure their vaccines were up-to-date.