The Bay of Plenty Times is taking a look back at the stories of 2019. Here's what made headlines in May.

May 1:

A top housing developer warns a slow-down in the construction sector similar to that which followed the Global Financial Crisis could soon be on the cards for Tauranga if the city cannot fix its traffic issues.

Classic Builders' Peter Cooney said the stalemate between central and local governments over roading projects could have far-reaching consequences.

Classic Builders director Peter Cooney. Photo / File

May 2:

Tauranga's traffic congestion has escalated to the point where it is affecting lives and businesses.

But what are the roads we hate the most? Which ones make motorists so upset that they lodge complaints with the council?

As part of a special series, titled Gridlock – Tauranga's No 1 issue, we reveal the five roads drivers complain about the most and why they are such a problem.

Heather Kerr and traffic travelling from Hairini to the Tauranga CBD. Photo / George Novak

May 3:

The loss of someone you love can be devastating and people who have endured this pain will grapple with ghosts for the rest of their lives.

Dawn Picken tells her own story of loss, grief, and navigating her way through life in the aftermath of her first husband's death.

Bay of Plenty Times reporter Dawn Picken. Photo / Andrew Warner

May 9:

Tauranga's mayor doesn't want cannabis legally sold Tauranga - or anywhere - "full stop".

This week the Government announced a referendum would be held next year about whether cannabis should be legalised.

Tauranga Mayor Greg Brownless said he would vote against the referendum to legalise cannabis.

May 10:

A group representing a Bay of Plenty hapu that fought to have the Rena's remains removed from Astrolabe Reef is devastated after being placed into liquidation.

Ngai Te Hapū has stood firm in its desire for the wreck to be removed and has been locked in a battle against the ship's owner and insurer since the 2011 grounding.

Buddy Mikaere, spokesman for Ngai Te Hapu Incorporated. Photo / George Novak

May 14:

Avocad-no!! Tauranga cafes have pulled long-time dishes and sushi shops are directly canvassing local orchard owners as avocado supplies plummet and prices soar across the country.

Of the three Tauranga supermarkets Bay of Plenty Times visited, only one had avocados in stock, which sat at a pretty price of $5.99 each.

K-Sushi owner Essie Park. Photo / George Novak

May 20:

A Rotorua man saved three people from a burning car just seconds before it went up in flames with a "boom".

Acting on instinct, Fa'atoaga "Fatu" Tuifaasisina Pelurale Aupeipeigamalie jumped out of his car and rushed to help without pausing to think of the risks involved.

Fa'atoaga Tuifaasisina Pelurale Aupeipeigamalie pulled three injured people from a car crash scene. Photo / Ben Fraser

May 20:

It is ironic that Diary of A Wimpy Kid is one of Max Necklen's favourite books.

The 11-year-old is anything but a wimpy kid after beating leukaemia - and he has hundreds of cancer beads to prove it.

The Otumoetai Intermediate student was only a toddler in the terrible twos when he was diagnosed.

Max Necklen, 11, has recovered from leukaemia and went to Camp Quality. Photo / Andrew Warner.

May 24:

The cost of Durham St upgrades is now expected to exceed $10 million, as struggling small businesses sick of roadworks consider packing up.

The joint Tauranga City Council, NZ Transport Agency and University of Waikato project aims to turn the 300m stretch between Elizabeth and Spring Sts into a green, pedestrian-friendly student hub around the new university campus.

Durham St business owners Peter Dromgool from Smith Motorcycles and Graham Whitaker from Eastern Hifi, pictured on Durham St during the roadworks. Photo / Andrew Warner

May 26:

A defining moment in the Bella Vista Homes disaster can be traced back to one crucial meeting. It was 12.30pm on a sunny Wednesday in December 2016, just four days before Christmas.

Ten people gathered in the office of Garry Poole, the chief executive of the Tauranga City Council at the time, to discuss a pending claim of "malfeasance in public office". Lawyers were present, along with senior council management and the leadership of Bella Vista Homes.

The Bay of Plenty Times has reviewed three separate reports, looked over historical emails and interviews, and obtained details about a meeting held at Tauranga City Council offices. Image / Phil Welch

May 29:

Councillor Rick Curach has been left battered and bruised after crashing his electric scooter.

The six-term Tauranga City councillor broke two bones in his left hand and suffered multiple nasty gashes to his face in the accident, which knocked him out.

