This is the last week to provide feedback on proposed changes to kerbside waste collections for Tauranga.

Tauranga City Council is proposing changes that will help reduce the amount of waste that ends up in landfill, which includes taking responsibility for household kerbside collections.

Feedback to the proposal closes December 13 and residents are encouraged to feedback on the proposed changes by taking a 5-minute survey at talkingtrash.co.nz

Tauranga has one of the worst rates per capita for sending household waste to landfill in New Zealand and the council is keen to change this. A number of changes are being proposed including the council assuming responsibility for collections that are now mainly in the hands of private operators and add a new food scraps collection service.

Tauranga mayor Tenby Powell was looking forward to making positive changes in this area.

"Tauranga has one of the worst rates per capita in New Zealand for sending household waste to landfill. Nearly 70 per cent of Tauranga's household waste that is sent to landfill could be recycled or composted."

Tauranga also has lower recycling participation rates than other parts of New Zealand, and these rates are going down, not up.

"With a growing population the problem is only set to increase, we need to urgently address this," Powell said.

"The more feedback we receive, the better we can make this work for everyone.'



All residents in Tauranga are urged to have their say on the proposed kerbside collections by taking the five-minute survey at talkingtrash.co.nz by December 13.

The results of the survey will be incorporated in conversations with market suppliers, to ensure the service work best for residents.