Crashes in Reporoa and Wainui, near Ōhope, were among a series of fatal collisions on New Zealand roads this weekend.

Wainui Rd was closed for hours today after a man died in a crash in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police were called about a rolled ute about 5.15am and found the man dead at the scene.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said the service received a call at 5.11 am and two ambulances attended the crash.

Advertisement

The road was reopened by the afternoon, and the vehicle removed.

Police are also investigating a fatal motorcycle crash near Reporoa this afternoon that killed one person.

The crash was reported to police at 1.45pm and no other vehicles were involved.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said the service received a call at 1.30pm and one ambulance was sent to the scene.

Traffic was diverted from the scene on Broadlands Rd, near the intersection with Strathmore Rd, and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The deaths brought the weekend road toll to eight by mid-afternoon today .

Three people died in a crash near Kaikōura on Friday.

It is understood two of the victims were family members from Malaysia.

Advertisement

A third person was killed and two people critically injured during the accident when a truck and the car in which the family were travelling collided on State Highway 1.

Two more people were killed when a train collided with a car near Morrinsville on Saturday.

The same day a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in South Auckland.

The accidents took the national 2019 road toll to 314 deaths.

A child also in an incident involving a vehicle at an address on Hams Rd, north of Te Awamutu.

Police received the report at 2.50pm and said enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances.