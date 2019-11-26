The KiwiCamp facility planned for Waihi Beach will be in action by Christmas, with installation about to start at the Bowentown Domain carpark on Seaforth Rd.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council Reserves and Facilities manager Peter Watson said the KiwiCamp facility was expected to arrive on site during the week of December 9 so it would be ready for use by Christmas.

The arrival of KiwiCamp in Waihi Beach was delayed earlier this year while consultation took place with the local community as to the most suitable location for the facility.

Watson said the facility would be monitored closely over summer and its success evaluated at the end of the summer season.

CCTV cameras on the facility would be regularly checked by the council's monitoring and compliance contractor over summer.

"We believe KiwiCamp will be welcomed by freedom campers and other visitors – and it will take the pressure off other sites in the Waihi Beach area where freedom camping has caused some concern in the community," Watson said.

Through a pay-as-you-go digital key system, KiwiCamp provides cooking, dishwashing, ablution, laundry facilities, waste and recycling options and wireless internet and device charging. Anyone can use the facility's services provided they have KiwiCash digital keys and use of the toilets is free.

KiwiCamp facilities are accessed using KiwiCash Digital Keys which would be available for purchase for five dollars at all five council area offices in the Western Bay from the beginning of December

Freedom campers wishing to camp overnight in the carpark must still comply with the council's Freedom Camping Bylaw which required any vehicle to be self-contained and could only stay for a maximum of three nights in any four-week period.

Complying vehicles must stay within approved areas. The Western Bay of Plenty Council has 47 freedom camping sites across the district and employed a security firm from October to March to monitor and ensure compliance with the bylaw.

For further information on KiwiCamp or KiwiCash click here.