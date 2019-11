A cyclist who was seriously injured in a crash in Welcome Bay is now stable in hospital.

The Mount Maunganui man was injured in the crash involving a bike and a car on Welcome Bay Rd about 7pm yesterday.

He was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries.

A Bay of Plenty District Health Board spokesman said the 59-year-old was in a stable condition.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit was investigating the collision that closed Welcome Bay Rd for several hours last night.