One Tauranga Lotto player will be cheering this morning after scoring a whopping $150,000 in last night's draw.

The winning Strike Four ticket was bought from Brookfield Foodmart and Lotto in Tauranga.

Four other players from Auckland, New Plymouth, Rangitikei and Wellington each won $250,000 with Lotto First Division.

The winning tickets were sold at Highpoint Temptations Lotto in Auckland, Pak n Save in New Plymouth, Capital Mart in Wellington and on MyLotto to a player from Rangitikei.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $18 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket immediately.