The Black Caps and England have been officially welcomed on to Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui with a pōwhiri by local iwi.

The sun is shining and the ground is looking a picture.

England has just wrapped up a team training at Bay Oval and the Black Caps will train here this afternoon.

English captain Joe Root and Black Caps captain Kane Williamson led the teams on to the ground.

On Thursday at 11am, the first red ball will be bowled in an international five-day cricket test at the Mount Maunganui ground. This match has been a long time coming for Bay Oval staff, who have been eagerly waiting for the chance to host a test.

We're just very grateful that we get the opportunity to have a game," turf manager Jared Carter said yesterday.

"The boys are excited, they're very keen to get the game under way now."

He said a bit of rain early this week won't affect the lead-up at all.

"We knew it was going to rain, so we were prepared for it."

However, the MetService forecast for Thursday through to Monday – all days fine – still came as a great relief to Carter.

"Hell yes," he said with a laugh. "Definitely."