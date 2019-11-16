Thousands of dollars and items of food have been raised in just a week for the Tauranga Community Foodbank Christmas Appeal, thanks to the generosity of the community.

Foodbank manager Nicki Goodwin said the appeal was off to a good start.

"People are reacting to the plight of the community. Straight away, we've had so much contact from people who are keen to help in whatever way they can," Goodwin said.

"The phone calls and visitors we've received from people wanting to help is unprecedented really."

Since the appeal launched last Saturday, $7270 in cash and 1004 food items had been donated as of yesterday afternoon.

This included $5000 donated from a family trust that wished to not be named.

Goodwin said it was vital people continued to give during the appeal.

"It's so necessary that these donations keep up. People shouldn't feel their contribution isn't worth anything because it is."

Public relations and publicity agency The Shine Collective was one of the businesses who stepped up and contributed to the appeal.

On Friday, senior communications consultant Lisa Glass dropped off 16 bags of groceries worth $250 to the NZME offices. The food was not counted in the foodbank's official count.

Glass said the company had offices based in Tauranga and Rotorua and each year both offices contributed to the appeals in each city.

"We're all mothers and aunties ... It's something we agree upon as a priority."

The company was careful to ensure the food it donated was accessible for people who did not have proper cooking facilities and utensils, she said.

"It's hard to imagine not having electricity or an oven, but that's how some are living."

She challenged all businesses in Tauranga to match their $250 donation to the Tauranga Community Foodbank.