Two Tauranga businesses have taken out top awards at this year's Humankind Employee Experience Workplace and Inspiration Awards.

Land survey firm Lysaght Consulting and Ballance Agri-Nutrients were the local winners crowned at the award ceremony in Wellington tonight.

The EX Awards celebrate New Zealand organisations that are designing great employee experiences.

Tauranga's Lysaght Consultants won the Small Workplace Category for their active crew.

The company encourages its people to do something that raises their heart rate every day, and offers a 30-minute extension to lunch breaks twice a week to encourage people to exercise during work hours.

The company's director of culture, Fiona Lysaght, said it had a great culture and it was good to be recognised for what they have achieved.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients took out the Initiative of the Year award with their safety and wellbeing programmes titled Care, Ownership, Wellbeing and Safety.

The team members talked about their colleagues showing vulnerability in the workplace and more openly sharing challenges around mental health.

The Humankind Employee Experience Awards programme was started to enable an employee centred design mindset to their own workplaces.

Other winners included Xero, Overland Footwear and specialised industrial services company Cake Commercial.