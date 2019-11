More than 100 properties are currently without power in Pongakawa after a tree fell on powerlines.

Powerco Network operations manager Phil Marsh said about 132 customers were without power after the incident on Maniatutu Rd.

He said the power will be out until contractors can clear debris and reinstate the lines.

According to the Powerco outages website, the outage started about 9.15am and was not expected to be restored by 3pm.