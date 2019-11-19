A fulltime community volunteer has stepped up to the mark to help provide necessities for women in need this Christmas.

Laura Wood is running It's In The Bag in the Tauranga area as part of a nationwide campaign that aims to provide necessities to women in need during the Christmas period.

The campaign got its name through the fact that all donations are delivered to women in a handbag.

The donations from the Tauranga area would be split between the Tauranga Women's Refuge, Awhina House, and other organisations that work with women in need.

Wood also volunteers with Under The

