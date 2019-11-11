An increased number of entrants made it a challenging prospect for judges at this year's Westpac Tauranga Business Awards.

But it was EastPack Ltd which took home the Westpac Business of the Year.

Head judge Andrew Hitchfield said the panel of judges was impressed with the overall way EastPack did innovative business and how they amalgamated with Satara.

EastPacks journey to change their health and safety culture over the last few years is

something the judge could not look past.

Advertisement

"Of the many things they have implemented, is technology solutions to eliminate people and forklift interaction risk by use of stacking robot and an automated storage and retrieval warehouse system," Hitchfield said.

The Air New Zealand Corporate sponsorship award was won by Wave Agency, who demonstrated a very strong ethic for giving back.

The business recognised for its Corporate Leadership was RoboticsPlus which emerged from the need to solve the growing challenges in the global primary industries.

Hitchfield said going into people's business across the Bay and seeing the way they conducted business was rewarding.

"There was a higher quality of innovation showcased in various forms, some making business easier to do, others with new and interesting products, services and business models.

"Another aspect was the younger business people doing business differently, and standing out with their passion and ambition."

Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley said having too many businesses to choose from was a sign that boded well for business in the Bay.

There was a strong focus on technology, particularly in the Kiwifruit sector. Cowley said it appeared to be innovating constantly and becoming world-leading in technology.

Advertisement

The awards were a stepping stone to even greater business success said Westpac area commercial manager Clare Basire.

"The Westpac Tauranga Business Awards have always been about taking time out to

acknowledge business excellence – this is about recognising the smartest, strongest and most sustainable businesses in the community."

Winners and finalists of the Westpac Tauranga Business Awards 2019

ACC Workplace

Winner: EastPack Ltd

Finalist: Lysaght Consultants Ltd

Finalist: Tika Interiors

Digital and Technology Innovation

Winner: Proppy

Finalists: EastPack Ltd

Finalists: The Babysitters Club Ltd

Business Innovation

Winner: EastPack Ltd

Finalist: House of Science NZ

Finalist: Lysaght Consultants Ltd

Finalist: The Babysitters Club Ltd

Customer Experience Award

Winner: Bake Shack

Highly Commended: LL WEDDING & EVENT HIRE

Finalist: Eagle Ridge

Finalist: The Relocatable House Company

Social Enterprise

Winner: Acorn Foundation

Highly Commended: Tauranga Volunteer Coastguard

Finalist: House of Science NZ

Retail Excellence

Winner: Fashion Island

Finalist: Bake Shack

Sustainable Business

Winner: The Kollective - TK

Highly Commended: Why Waste

Emerging Business

Winner: Collab Digital

Finalist: Liv Light

Finalist: The Babysitters Club

Service Excellence

Winner: Liz van Wellie Aquatics

Highly Commended: LL Wedding & Event Hire

Finalist: The Babysitters Club Ltd

Finalist: Bureta Physiotherapy

Finalist: The Relocatable House Company

Tourism & Hospitality

Winner: Good Local Pyes Pa

Finalist: Manaaki Tours

Finalist: Eagle Ridge

Manufacturing & Distribution

Winner: EastPack Ltd

Finalist: Bake Shack

Finalist: Archway Group

Corporate Sponsorship

Winner: Wave Agency

Finalist: Trustpower

Corporate Leadership

RoboticsPlus

Westpac Tauranga Business of the Year

EastPack Ltd