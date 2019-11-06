Five people have been injured, one seriously, after a ute rolled in the Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene on State Highway 2 Waiotahe about 4.30pm yesterday.

A ute rolled and ended upside down in the middle of the road, she said.

St John said one person was seriously injured and four moderately, and all patients were taken to Whakatāne Hospital.



06/11/19 16:33: Traffic incident in WAIOTAHE. 5 patients treated, 5 patients transported to Whakatane Hospital. No further details available. https://t.co/TyF9wISwQ5 — St John (@StJohnAlerts) November 6, 2019

Two ambulances went to the scene.

Police said the incident caused some traffic issues and Fire and Emergency New Zealand also attended.