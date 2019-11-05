Police have released the name of the man who died in a crash on Pyes Pa Rd earlier this week.

He was 20-year-old Eliesa Jacob Osaiasi Tonga Faleola Lolohea, from Katikati.

The crash happened about 6am Monday on State Highway 36 between Rotorua and Tauranga.

The road was closed between Oropi and Te Matai Rds for a number of hours and cordons and diversions had been in place.

The road was reopened about 11am.

Bay of Plenty Road Policing Acting Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter said the vehicle had lost control, crossed the other side of the road and hit a tree.