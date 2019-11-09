Funerals are a day to celebrate loved ones. Who they were with the people who loved them. Their favourite food, a slideshow that makes you laugh and cry, that song they had on repeat blaring. The Bay of Plenty has the second-lowest burial and cremation costs in the country, but even then, funeral services are costing more than some people make in two months. Cira Olivier reports.


Grieving families are being set back thousands of dollars in funeral costs and are increasingly opting for cremations as a more affordable option to farewell their loved ones.

A report by New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.