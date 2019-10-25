The Western Bay of Plenty Reserve Grade competition is in full swing and after three rounds it is Te Puke who sit atop the table.

They have two wins and a rained off shared-points encounter. A solid contributor to the Te Puke run of form is Ryan Crossley who leads the batting stakes with 118 runs. Another top performer in Te Puke's run of form is bowler Daniel Elyashiv who shares the lead in the bowling stakes with eight wickets, including a six-wicket bag.

Lurking just off the leaders are Reserve Grade new season recruits Pāpāmoa who sit just three points behind the front-runners. Pāpāmoa batsman Andrew Goldsmith has a penchant for attacking the opposition bowlers, which is reflected in a strike rate of 110.

READ MORE:

• Cricket: Bay of Plenty development team on the road for 2018/19 season

• Cricket: Bay of Plenty to play Hawke's Bay for Howell Family Cup in Tauranga

• Bay of Plenty Cricket award winners announced

• Bay of Plenty Cricket's Rebecca Yee recognised for stellar work

Advertisement

Today, Te Puke will be favoured to continue their winning sequence when they square off against Tauranga Boys' College at the Te Puke Domain.

Pāpāmoa could face a solid challenge at Gordon Spratt Reserve against the Greerton Kings. The Greerton Indian representatives made a winning start to the season with back-to-back victories before the wheels fell off last weekend.

A long rivalry will be revived when defending champions Greerton and Cadets battle at Fergusson Park. The two contenders have proud records of success in the championship, having both claimed the Reserve crown several times in the last couple of decades.

An Indian team derby will take place when the Singh XI and Sikh Sports meet at Gordon Spratt Reserve. Both sides sit just off the early pace in fifth and sixth equal positions respectively.

Multiple Reserve Grade champions Mount Maunganui sit in an unaccustomed position at the bottom of the table and will be entirely focused on getting their current campaign back on track against R&A Sangha.

Both sides share a common bond, having lifted the McNaughton Trophy (Baywide Reserve Grade Championship) aloft in victory during the last decade.

- Supplied content

WBOPCA Draw

October 26

Cadets v Greerton, Fergusson 4, Singh XI v Sikh Sports, Gordon Spratt 1; Mount Maunganui v R&A Sangha, Blake 2; Te Puke v Tauranga Boys' College, Te Puke Domain; Pāpāmoa v Greerton Kings, Gordon Spratt 2; Aquinas College the bye. B Grade – no play.

Advertisement

Points: Te Puke 50, Pāpāmoa 47, Greerton Kings 43, Aquinas College 42, Singh CC 37, R&A Sangha 30, Sikh Sports 30, Cadets 26, Greerton 21, Tauranga Boys' College 17, Mount Maunganui 15.