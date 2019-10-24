Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash in central Tauranga this afternoon.

Police were called to a two-car crash on Fraser St at 3.30pm and received another call at five minutes later about a four-person crash.

A police media spokesman said it was unclear if the two incidents were the same crash.

He said the south-bound lane was partially blocked but drivers were able to get around it.

A St John media spokeswoman said two ambulances and a rapid response were sent to the scene.

Two people were taken to Tauranga Hospital with multiple injuries.