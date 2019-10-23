The new-look Tauranga City Council is being sworn in at council chambers.

The event has begun with a karanga (call) by tangata whenua and manuhiri (guests) and will be followed by speeches and the swearing-in ceremony itself.

The re-elected councillors - Larry Baldock, Kelvin Clout, Bill Grainger, John Robson and Steve Morris - are sitting with the council's staff, joining iwi representatives in welcoming the new elected members including mayor Tenby Powell, and councillors Jako Abrie, Andrew Hollis, Tina Salisbury, Dawn Kiddie and Heidi Hughes.

The sounds of council staff members striking over their pay on Willow St can be heard in the chamber as the inaugural meeting continues.

Wall hangings depicting the Treaty of Waitangi have been newly hung in the council chambers.

The mayor and councillors will be able to act in their roles after they are sworn in.

Deputy Electoral Officer Robyn Garrett said this year's election saw the best voter turnout since 2010, reversing a long-term trend for lower turnouts.

Nearly 40.3 per cent of voting papers were returned this year, compared with about 38 per cent in the last two elections and 43.6 per cent in 2010.

