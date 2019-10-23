Tauranga residents and visitors will have their pick of events this Labour Weekend.

Some of the things to do include celebrating Diwali, enjoying the Tauranga Arts Festival, catching the rugby at the Rugby World Cup city hub, hitting the markets and more.



Key events this Labour Weekend:

Labour Weekend Blues & Brews Fest. The Hop House. October 26-27 at 12pm.

Mini Nationals 2019, October 26-27, Cliff Rd carpark, Tauranga CBD

North Island BMX Titles, 10.40am October 26 and 10.00am October 27, Cambridge Park

Mauao Beach Volleyball, 8am to 6pm, October 26, Mount Main Beach

Family fun run around the lakes for charity, 9am to 12pm, October 27, Tauranga Crossing

2019 Rugby World Cup City Hub, Our Place. Willow Street. October 26, 9pm-11pm.

Springfest. (across various Tauranga CBD venues),12pm till late, October 27, Downtown Tauranga

Doof of the Dead, 7.45pm, October 27, Totara Street



Markets:

Papamoa Lions Club market, see Facebook page

Mount Farmers Markets, see Facebook page

The Little Big Markets, see Facebook event



Baycourt Theatre:

Tauranga Arts Festival. Full list of events here.



Historic Village:

Diwali Festival, 4pm to 10pm, October 25

Tauranga Fringe Village, 10am to 7pm, October 26



Trustpower Baypark Arena:

HoopNation, 10am, October 25 to October 28 8pm.

More events see here.