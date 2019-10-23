Six more houses for the homeless will be opened in Tauranga today.

The two-bedroom units at 878 Cameron Rd will be opened by both Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi and local Community Housing Provider, Accessible Properties.

Houses in the Bay of Plenty were in short supply and the demand continued to exceed this, Faafoi said.

He said the need extended to more transitional and public housing and making more of these available will support local people into warm, dry and secure housing.

Accessible Properties provides more than 1160 community housing places throughout New Zealand.

"We need to do more on this problem, which has developed over a long period of time and it will take time to fix," Faafoi said.

He called for New Zealanders to get behind efforts to ensure housing for all homeless New Zealanders.

Last year Housing First launched in Tauranga to house and support up to 100 people and whānau.

Accessible Properties had committed to provide more than 400 new houses in Tauranga.

Accessible Properties chief executive Greg Orchard said it was an initiative to further support regeneration and provide new homes for people in need.

"Housing wellbeing has become an urgent issue for Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty, and Accessible Properties wants to take action, with a housing project that stands for inclusion and choice," Orchard said.

The ambition was to increase new supply by at least 300 homes within 10 years.

Orchard said the aim of the project was to better match supply with demand with a community-wide, multi-faceted approach.